Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is such a threat because he “forces batsmen to play his deliveries with a squared stance”.

Afridi has been in superb form in the ongoing T20 World Cup, and kickstarted his campaign with a match-winning performance that earned him the Man of the Match award.

Afridi dismissed Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul and India captain Virat Kohli as he finished with figures of 3-31 off four overs in Pakistan’s 10-wicket win over their arch-rivals.

The win was Pakistan’s first against India in a World Cup match.

He followed up his impressive performance against India with figures of 1-21 in the five-wicket win over New Zealand.

After that, he took figures of 1-22 off four overs against Afghanistan, who Pakistan also beat by five wickets.

As for the game against Namibia, he finished with figures of 0-36 off his four overs.

“Shaheen forces batsmen to play his deliveries with a squared stance, which opens up the opportunity for him to swing the ball back into the right-arm batters,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The men in green have booked their spot in the semi-finals and their next game will be against Scotland on Sunday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: The only thing Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf should be concerned about, Brad Hogg reveals what it is

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 46391 ( 78.12 % ) India 5670 ( 9.55 % ) England 2322 ( 3.91 % ) New Zealand 1180 ( 1.99 % ) Australia 538 ( 0.91 % ) West Indies 2051 ( 3.45 % ) South Africa 350 ( 0.59 % ) Afghanistan 538 ( 0.91 % ) Other (Comment Below) 342 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 46391 ( 78.12 % ) India 5670 ( 9.55 % ) England 2322 ( 3.91 % ) New Zealand 1180 ( 1.99 % ) Australia 538 ( 0.91 % ) West Indies 2051 ( 3.45 % ) South Africa 350 ( 0.59 % ) Afghanistan 538 ( 0.91 % ) Other (Comment Below) 342 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related