Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram said big-hitting batsman Asif Ali is no parchi.

Parchi is a common term used for a player who is not selected based on merit.

Wasim’s comments come after Asif has been in deadly form in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

He didn’t bat in Pakistan’s 10-wicket win over India, which marked their first-ever World Cup victory over their arch-rivals.

However, in the match against New Zealand, which Pakistan won by five wickets, he hammered 27 off 12 balls, which included a boundary and three sixes.

Asif then walloped an unbeaten 25 off seven balls, which included four sixes, against Afghanistan.

All the sixes he hit came in the 19th over off the bowling of Karim Janat, where he finished off the game and led the men in green to a five-wicket win.

Pakistan then beat Namibia by 45 runs, but Asif didn’t bat in the match.

“Pakistanis have learned one word, which they use frequently, that is parchi (someone who is not selected on merit),” Wasim told A Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The men in green have booked their spot in the semi-finals and their next game will be against Scotland on Sunday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 46389 ( 78.12 % ) India 5670 ( 9.55 % ) England 2322 ( 3.91 % ) New Zealand 1180 ( 1.99 % ) Australia 538 ( 0.91 % ) West Indies 2051 ( 3.45 % ) South Africa 350 ( 0.59 % ) Afghanistan 538 ( 0.91 % ) Other (Comment Below) 342 ( 0.58 % ) Back

