Iconic Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Wasim Akram has asked “who’s laughing now” after power-hitter Asif Ali has shown just how dangerous he can be in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Asif didn’t bat in Pakistan’s 10-wicket thrashing of India, which marked their first-ever World Cup win over their arch-rivals.

However, in the match against New Zealand, which Pakistan won by five wickets, he thumped 27 off 12 balls, which included a boundary and three sixes.

Asif followed that up with an unbeaten 25 off seven balls, which included four sixes, against Afghanistan.

All the sixes he hit came in the 19th over off the bowling of Karim Janat, where he finished off the game and led the men in green to a five-wicket win.

Pakistan then beat Namibia by 45 runs, but Asif didn’t bat in the match.

In the team’s 72-run win over Scotland, he made five runs.

“My question is, who is laughing now? That’s Asif Ali,” Wasim told A Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now face Australia in the semi-finals on Thursday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

