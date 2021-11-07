Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg said Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf only has one thing to be concerned about going forward.

Revealing what it is, Hogg said the 27-year-old needs to focus on “changing his pattern of slower and faster [balls]”.

“With his slower [ball], it is a different dynamic. The only thing he has to be concerned about is changing his pattern of slower and faster [balls]. Apart from that, well done to him,” Hogg said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Rauf has been brilliant in the T20 World Cup, and started the tournament by claiming figures of 1-25 off four overs in Pakistan’s 10-wicket win over India.

Pakistan’s win was a historic one as it was the first time they beat India in a World Cup match.

Rauf was awarded the Man of the Match award in his side’s five-wicket win over New Zealand for taking figures of 4-22 off four overs.

As for the match against Afghanistan, who Pakistan beat by five wickets, he recorded figures of 1-37.

Against Namibia, which the men in green won by 45 runs, Rauf finished with figures of 1-25.

The men in green have booked their spot in the semi-finals and their next game will be against Scotland on Sunday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

