Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg said Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf reminds him of Brett Lee and Shoaib Akhtar.

Lee, who played for Australia, and Akhtar, who represented Pakistan, are two of the quickest bowlers to have played the game.

“Once his ball hit the deck, I thought to myself that’s Brett Lee and Shoaib Akhtar all over again,” Hogg said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Rauf has been on fire in the T20 World Cup as he began by taking figures of 1-25 off four overs in the 10-wicket win over India.

Pakistan’s win was a historic one as it was the first time they have beaten India in a World Cup game.

Rauf was given the Man of the Match award in his side’s five-wicket win over New Zealand after recording figures of 4-22 off four overs.

As for the match against Afghanistan, who Pakistan beat by five wickets, Rauf took 1-37.

In the most recent game against Namibia, which Pakistan won by 45 runs, he ended up with figures of 1-25.

Pakistan’s next game will be against Scotland on Sunday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: One of the quickest bowlers I have ever seen, Brad Hogg on lightning fast Pakistan bowler who can bowl over 150 kph

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 45216 ( 77.96 % ) India 5618 ( 9.69 % ) England 2202 ( 3.8 % ) New Zealand 1171 ( 2.02 % ) Australia 524 ( 0.9 % ) West Indies 2049 ( 3.53 % ) South Africa 343 ( 0.59 % ) Afghanistan 537 ( 0.93 % ) Other (Comment Below) 340 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 45216 ( 77.96 % ) India 5618 ( 9.69 % ) England 2202 ( 3.8 % ) New Zealand 1171 ( 2.02 % ) Australia 524 ( 0.9 % ) West Indies 2049 ( 3.53 % ) South Africa 343 ( 0.59 % ) Afghanistan 537 ( 0.93 % ) Other (Comment Below) 340 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related