Impossible he was that good so fast, Hogg on Pakistan pace terror

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg said he couldn’t believe how good Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf became in such a short period of time.

Hogg noted that he first met Rauf back in 2009 and at that time, Rauf had only been playing hard-ball cricket for two to three years.

Prior to that, he played a lot of tape-ball cricket.

“I asked some of the LQ (Lahore Qalandars) staff, they said he only just started playing hard-ball cricket in the last 2-3 years and he was playing tape-ball cricket beforehand. I couldn’t believe it because it seemed impossible,” Hogg said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Rauf has been one of Pakistan’s standout performers in the T20 World Cup, and kicked off his campaign with figures of 1-25 off four overs in the 10-wicket win over India.

Pakistan’s win was a historic one as it was the first time they beat their arch-rivals in a World Cup game.

Rauf was presented with the Man of the Match award in his side’s five-wicket win over New Zealand after finishing with figures of 4-22 off four overs.

As for the match against Afghanistan, who Pakistan beat by five wickets, he took figures of 1-37.

In the most recent game against Namibia, which Pakistan won by 45 runs, the 27-year-old registered figures of 1-25.

Pakistan’s next game will be against Scotland on Sunday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pace like Brett Lee and Shoaib Akhtar, Brad Hogg on one of the fastest bowlers in Pakistan right now

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 45216 ( 77.96 % ) India 5618 ( 9.69 % ) England 2202 ( 3.8 % ) New Zealand 1171 ( 2.02 % ) Australia 524 ( 0.9 % ) West Indies 2049 ( 3.53 % ) South Africa 343 ( 0.59 % ) Afghanistan 537 ( 0.93 % ) Other (Comment Below) 340 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 45216 ( 77.96 % ) India 5618 ( 9.69 % ) England 2202 ( 3.8 % ) New Zealand 1171 ( 2.02 % ) Australia 524 ( 0.9 % ) West Indies 2049 ( 3.53 % ) South Africa 343 ( 0.59 % ) Afghanistan 537 ( 0.93 % ) Other (Comment Below) 340 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related