Ex-Australia spinner Brad Hogg said Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf is one of the fastest bowlers he has ever seen.

Rauf, who can bowl at speeds over 150 kph, has been in phenomenal form in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

He kickstarted his campaign with figures of 1-25 off four overs in the 10-wicket win over India.

The victory was a historic one as it marked Pakistan’s first-ever win over their arch-rivals in a World Cup.

He earned the Man of the Match award in the five-wicket win over New Zealand after claiming figures of 4-22 off four overs.

Against Afghanistan, who Pakistan beat by five wickets, Rauf took 1-37.

In the most recent game against Namibia, which the men in green won by 45 runs, he registered figures of 1-25.

“When I saw him [Haris], he was one of the quickest bowlers I had ever seen,” Hogg said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next game will be against Scotland on Sunday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

