Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg said Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf has “become such a dynamic bowler in such a short time”.

Rauf has been in fantastic form in the T20 World Cup as he began his campaign with figures of 1-25 off four overs in the 10-wicket win over India.

The victory was a historic one as it marked Pakistan’s first-ever win over their arch-rivals in a World Cup.

He followed that up with a Man of the Match performance in the five-wicket win over New Zealand, where he finished with figures of 4-22 off four overs.

In the games against Afghanistan and Namibia, which the men in green won by five wickets and 45 runs respectively, Rauf took figures of 1-37 and 1-25.

“Haris Rauf has become such a dynamic bowler in such a short time,” Hogg said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next game will be against Scotland on Sunday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

