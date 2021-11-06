Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg said he initially doubted that Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf “had the weaponry to perform at the highest level” in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Hogg noted that after seeing the pitches that were used during the Indian Premier League (IPL), he believed that Rauf would struggle to take wickets and have a major impact.

However, quite the opposite has happened as the 27-year-old has been in fantastic form throughout the T20 World Cup.

“Fast forward to the start of the World Cup and seeing how the pitches performed at the Indian Premier League, I did not think Haris had the weaponry to perform at the highest level and overcome the conditions,” Hogg said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Rauf started the tournament with figures of 1-25 off four overs in Pakistan’s 10-wicket win over India.

Pakistan’s win was a historic one as it marked the first time they beat their arch-rivals in a World Cup match.

Rauf was handed the Man of the Match award in his side’s five-wicket win over New Zealand after ending up with figures of 4-22 off four overs.

As for the match against Afghanistan, who Pakistan beat by five wickets, he claimed figures of 1-37.

In the most recent game against Namibia, which the men in green won by 45 runs, Rauf took figures of 1-25.

Pakistan’s next game will be against Scotland on Sunday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

