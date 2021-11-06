Added slower ball to his armoury, Hogg on 150 kph Pakistan bowler

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg said Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf has added the slower ball to his arsenal.

Rauf, who is currently representing Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, is known for bowling at speeds of 150 kph.

“He has added the slower ball into his armoury,” Hogg said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Rauf started the T20 World Cup with figures of 1-25 off four overs in Pakistan’s 10-wicket win over India.

Pakistan’s win was a historic one as it was the first time they beat India in a World Cup match.

Rauf secured the Man of the Match award in his side’s five-wicket win over New Zealand with figures of 4-22 off four overs.

As for the match against Afghanistan, who Pakistan beat by five wickets, he took figures of 1-37.

In the most recent game against Namibia, which the men in green won by 45 runs, Rauf claimed figures of 1-25.

Pakistan’s next game will be against Scotland on Sunday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 45216 ( 77.96 % ) India 5618 ( 9.69 % ) England 2202 ( 3.8 % ) New Zealand 1171 ( 2.02 % ) Australia 524 ( 0.9 % ) West Indies 2049 ( 3.53 % ) South Africa 343 ( 0.59 % ) Afghanistan 537 ( 0.93 % ) Other (Comment Below) 340 ( 0.59 % )

