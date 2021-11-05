Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
India captain Virat Kohli said Pakistan pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi “ran in with intensity” during their T20 World Cup match.
Afridi ripped India apart right from the get-go as he removed Rohit Sharma and Lokesh Rahul before claiming Kohli’s wicket.
The 21-year-old took figures of 3-31 and was given the Man of the Match award as Pakistan demolished India by 10 wickets to secure their first-ever World Cup win over their arch-rivals.
Afridi followed up his performance against India with figures of 1-21 in the five-wicket win over New Zealand.
After that, he registered figures of 1-22 off four overs against Afghanistan, who Pakistan also beat by five wickets.
As for the game against Namibia, he finished with figures of 0-36 off four overs.
“He ran in with intensity,” Kohli was quoted as saying by the ICC website.
Pakistan’s next game will be against Scotland on Sunday.
India, meanwhile, are teetering on the edge of being eliminated from the T20 World Cup after their 10-wicket loss to Pakistan and eight-wicket loss to New Zealand.
They got their first win in the tournament after demolishing Afghanistan by 66 runs.
India’s next game will be against Scotland on Friday.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik
Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
