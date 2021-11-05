Bowls in consistent areas, Virat Kohli on Pakistan pace ace who is on fire

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

India captain Virat Kohli has heaped praise on Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi for “bowling in consistent areas”.

Afridi has been in excellent form in the T20 World Cup, and began with a Man of the Match performance in his side’s 10-wicket win over India.

The 21-year-old dismissed Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul and Kohli as he finished with figures of 3-31 off four overs.

As a result, Pakistan beat their arch-rivals for the first time in a World Cup match.

He followed that up with figures of 1-21 in the five-wicket win over New Zealand before recording figures of 1-22 off four overs against Afghanistan, who Pakistan also defeated by five wickets.

As for the game against Namibia, he went wicketless and conceded 36 runs off the four overs he bowled.

“Showed that he’s bowling in consistent areas,” Kohli was quoted as saying by the ICC website.

Pakistan’s next game will be against Scotland on Sunday.

India, meanwhile, are on the verge of being eliminated from the T20 World Cup after their 10-wicket loss to Pakistan and eight-wicket defeat against New Zealand.

They finally got their first win after thrashing Afghanistan by 66 runs.

India’s next game will be against Scotland on Friday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Coming Soon

