India captain Virat Kohli said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi put his side “under pressure immediately” in their T20 World Cup clash.

Afridi rocked India early by dismissing openers Rohit Sharma and Lokesh Rahul early on before taking out Kohli later on.

The 21-year-old finished with figures of 3-31 and earned the Man of the Match award as Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets to secure their first-ever World Cup win over their arch-rivals.

He continued to impress with figures of 1-21 in the five-wicket win over New Zealand.

After that, he ended up with figures of 1-22 off four overs against Afghanistan, who Pakistan also took down by five wickets.

As for the game against Namibia, he gave away 36 runs off his four overs and didn’t take a wicket.

“He put our batsmen under pressure immediately with the new ball,” Kohli was quoted as saying by the ICC website.

Pakistan’s next game will be against Scotland on Sunday.

India, meanwhile, are facing elimination from the T20 World Cup after their 10-wicket loss to Pakistan and eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand.

They secured their first win against Afghanistan as they demolished them by 66 runs.

India’s next game will be against Scotland on Friday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

