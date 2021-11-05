Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

India captain Virat Kohli said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is so dangerous and spot on with his lines and lengths that “you are forced to be a bit watchful”.

Afridi has been in lethal form throughout the ongoing T20 World Cup, and kicked off his campaign with a Man of the Match award for his performance in Pakistan’s 10-wicket win over India.

The 21-year-old dismissed Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul and Kohli en route to finishing with figures of 3-31 off four overs.

Thanks to his efforts, Pakistan beat their arch-rivals for the first time in a World Cup match.

He followed that up with figures of 1-21 in the five-wicket win over New Zealand before taking 1-22 off four overs against Afghanistan, who Pakistan also beat by five wickets.

As for the game against Namibia, he ended up with figures of 0-36 off his four overs.

“As batsmen you are forced to be a bit watchful,” Kohli was quoted as saying by the ICC website.

Pakistan’s next game will be against Scotland on Sunday.

India, meanwhile, are facing an early exit from the T20 World Cup after their 10-wicket loss to Pakistan and eight-wicket defeat against New Zealand.

The men in blue turned things around with a 66-run win over Afghanistan.

Their next game will be against Scotland on Friday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

