Former England captain Michael Vaughan could only say “wow” when talking about Pakistan batsman Asif Ali’s four sixes against Afghanistan.

Asif smashed an unbeaten 25 off seven balls, which included four sixes.

All the sixes he hit came in the 19th over off the bowling of Karim Janat as he led Pakistan to a five-wicket win.

Wow … Asif Ali … Pakistan look so so so strong … #T20WorldCup #Pakistan — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 29, 2021

“Wow … Asif Ali … Pakistan look so so so strong,” Vaughan said on Twitter.

Pakistan have been brilliant throughout the T20 World Cup thus far as they crushed India by 10 wickets, which marked their first-ever win over their arch-rivals in a World Cup match.

They then cruised to a five-wicket win over New Zealand before beating Afghanistan.

Asif didn’t bat against India, but walloped an unbeaten 27 off 12 balls against the Black Caps, which included a boundary and three sixes.

He didn’t bat in the game against Namibia, which Pakistan won by 45 runs.

Pakistan’s next game will be against Scotland on Sunday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

