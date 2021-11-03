Remember the name, Ben Stokes on Pakistan six-hitting match-winner

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England all-rounder Ben Stokes said “remember the name” after Pakistan big-hitter Asif Ali smashed four sixes to lead his side to victory over Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup.

Asif scored an unbeaten 25 off seven balls, which included four sixes.

All the sixes he hit came in the 19th over off the bowling of Karim Janat, where he finished off the game and led the men in green to a five-wicket win.

Remember the name @AasifAli2018 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 29, 2021

“Remember the name Asif Ali,” Stokes said on Twitter.

Pakistan have been in red-hot form throughout the T20 World Cup as they crushed India by 10 wickets, which marked their first-ever win over their arch-rivals in a World Cup game.

They then beat New Zealand by five wickets before taking down Afghanistan.

Asif didn’t bat against India, but hammered an unbeaten 27 off 12 balls against the Black Caps, which included a boundary and three sixes.

Pakistan beat Namibia by 45 runs on Tuesday, but Asif didn’t bat in the match.

The men in green have booked their spot in the semi-finals and their next game will be against Scotland on Sunday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: One of the world’s best bowlers, Pakistan star Mohammad Rizwan on seamer who deserves respect

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 43329 ( 77.78 % ) India 5528 ( 9.92 % ) England 1954 ( 3.51 % ) New Zealand 1148 ( 2.06 % ) Australia 510 ( 0.92 % ) West Indies 2047 ( 3.67 % ) South Africa 330 ( 0.59 % ) Afghanistan 526 ( 0.94 % ) Other (Comment Below) 338 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 43329 ( 77.78 % ) India 5528 ( 9.92 % ) England 1954 ( 3.51 % ) New Zealand 1148 ( 2.06 % ) Australia 510 ( 0.92 % ) West Indies 2047 ( 3.67 % ) South Africa 330 ( 0.59 % ) Afghanistan 526 ( 0.94 % ) Other (Comment Below) 338 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related