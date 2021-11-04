Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said South Africa power-hitter David Miller is just like Pakistan powerhouse Asif Ali.

This comes after Miller smashed an unbeaten 23 off 13 balls, which included two sixes, to lead the Proteas to a four-wicket win over Sri Lanka with one ball to spare in the T20 World Cup.

David Miller .. South Africa’s Asif Ali .. #T20WorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 30, 2021

“David Miller .. South Africa’s Asif Ali,” Vaughan said on Twitter.

Asif did something similar against Afghanistan as he hammered an unbeaten 25 off seven balls, which included four sixes.

All the sixes he hit came in the 19th over off the bowling of Karim Janat as he led Pakistan to a five-wicket victory.

Pakistan have been brilliant throughout the T20 World Cup thus far as they demolished India by 10 wickets, which marked their first-ever win over their arch-rivals in a World Cup match.

They then took down New Zealand by five wickets before beating Afghanistan.

Asif didn’t bat against India, but struck an unbeaten 27 off 12 balls against the Black Caps, which included a boundary and three sixes.

In the game against Namibia, which Pakistan won by 45 runs, Asif didn’t need to bat.

Pakistan’s next game will be against Scotland on Sunday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 44222 ( 77.83 % ) India 5575 ( 9.81 % ) England 2085 ( 3.67 % ) New Zealand 1162 ( 2.05 % ) Australia 515 ( 0.91 % ) West Indies 2048 ( 3.6 % ) South Africa 336 ( 0.59 % ) Afghanistan 535 ( 0.94 % ) Other (Comment Below) 338 ( 0.59 % ) Back

