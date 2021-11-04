Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

India captain Virat Kohli said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls “very well with the new ball”.

His comments come after Afridi has been in sensational form in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Afridi kicked off his campaign by claiming the Man of the Match award in his side’s 10-wicket win over India.

Afridi took figures of 3-31 off four overs, during which he dismissed Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul and Kohli, as Pakistan beat India for the first time in a World Cup match.

He then took 1-21 off four overs in the five-wicket win over New Zealand before finishing with figures of 1-22 against Afghanistan, which Pakistan also won by five wickets.

As for the game against Namibia, Afridi went wicketless and conceded 36 runs off his four overs.

“He did bowl very well with the new ball,” Kohli was quoted as saying by the ICC website.

Pakistan’s next game will be against Scotland on Sunday.

India, meanwhile, are facing an early exit from the T20 World Cup after their 10-wicket loss to Pakistan and eight-wicket loss to New Zealand.

They secured their first win of the tournament on Wednesday by thrashing Afghanistan by 66 runs.

India’s next game will be against Scotland on Friday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Just like Asif Ali, Michael Vaughan on batsman who hits big like the Pakistan powerhouse

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 44225 ( 77.83 % ) India 5575 ( 9.81 % ) England 2085 ( 3.67 % ) New Zealand 1162 ( 2.05 % ) Australia 515 ( 0.91 % ) West Indies 2048 ( 3.6 % ) South Africa 336 ( 0.59 % ) Afghanistan 535 ( 0.94 % ) Other (Comment Below) 338 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 44225 ( 77.83 % ) India 5575 ( 9.81 % ) England 2085 ( 3.67 % ) New Zealand 1162 ( 2.05 % ) Australia 515 ( 0.91 % ) West Indies 2048 ( 3.6 % ) South Africa 336 ( 0.59 % ) Afghanistan 535 ( 0.94 % ) Other (Comment Below) 338 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related