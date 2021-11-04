Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

India captain Virat Kohli said Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi takes wickets since he hits the right areas when bowling.

Afridi has been in red-hot form in the T20 World Cup, and began with a Man of the Match performance in his side’s 10-wicket win over India.

Afridi dismissed Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul and Kohli as he finished with figures of 3-31 off four overs.

As a result, Pakistan beat their arch-rivals for the first time in a World Cup match.

He followed that up with figures of 1-21 in the five-wicket win over New Zealand before taking figures of 1-22 off four overs against Afghanistan, who Pakistan also beat by five wickets.

As for the game against Namibia, Afridi gave away 36 runs off his four overs and didn’t take a wicket.

“He hit the right areas to pick up wickets,” Kohli was quoted as saying by the ICC website.

Pakistan’s next game will be against Scotland on Sunday.

India, meanwhile, are facing an early exit from the T20 World Cup after their 10-wicket loss to Pakistan and eight-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand.

They finally got off the mark with their first win when they beat Afghanistan by 66 runs.

India’s next game will be against Scotland on Friday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Bowls very well with the new ball, Virat Kohli on 145 kph Pakistan bowler who swings the ball both ways

