India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik said “it would be great” to see Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi play in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

No Pakistan players feature in the tournament due to frosty political relations between India and Pakistan.

However, Karthik, who plays for the Kolkata Knight Riders, wants to see Afridi in the IPL following his outstanding performances in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Afridi kicked off his campaign by earning the Man of the Match award in his side’s 10-wicket win over India.

Afridi took figures of 3-31 off four overs as Pakistan beat their arch-rivals for the first time in a World Cup match.

He followed that up with figures of 1-21 in the five-wicket win over New Zealand before taking 1-22 off four overs against Afghanistan, which Pakistan also won by five wickets.

As for the game against Namibia, he finished with figures of 0-36 off four overs.

“In many ways, if he comes to [the] IPL it would be great to see how he is,” Karthik said on YouTube for Cricbuzz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan have qualified for the semi-finals and their next game will be against Scotland on Sunday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

