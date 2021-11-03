Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said India speedster Mohammed Shami is one of the world’s best bowlers.

His comments come after Shami faced a torrent of abuse online following India’s 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

Shami went wicketless in the match and conceded 43 runs off 3.5 overs as India suffered their first-ever World Cup loss to their arch-rivals.

The kind of pressure, struggles & sacrifices a player has to go through for his country & his people is immeasurable. @MdShami11 is a star & indeed of the best bowlers in the world Please respect your stars. This game should bring people together & not divide 'em #Shami #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/3p70Ia8zxf — Mohammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) October 26, 2021

“The kind of pressure, struggles & sacrifices a player has to go through for his country & his people is immeasurable. Mohammed Shami is a star & indeed [one] of the best bowlers in the world. Please respect your stars. This game should bring people together & not divide [them],” Rizwan said on Twitter.

In India’s eight-wicket loss to New Zealand on Sunday, Shami only bowled one over and gave away 11 runs.

Having lost both their games, India are facing an early exit from the T20 World Cup.

Their next match will be against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

