India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik said there is no doubt that Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has “special skills”.

Afridi has been in dominant form in the T20 World Cup, and began by collecting the Man of the Match award in his side’s 10-wicket win over India.

Afridi took figures of 3-31 off four overs as Pakistan beat their arch-rivals for the first time in a World Cup match.

He followed that up with figures of 1-21 in the five-wicket win over New Zealand.

In the match against Afghanistan, which Pakistan also won by five wickets, he claimed figures of 1-22 off four overs.

As for the game against Namibia, he conceded 36 runs off four overs and didn’t take a wicket.

“Obviously he has got some special skills,” Karthik said on YouTube for Cricbuzz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan have qualified for the semi-finals and their next game will be against Scotland on Sunday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

