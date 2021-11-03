Image courtesy of: Zimbio

India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is no ordinary fast bowler.

He noted that Afridi’s “record is phenomenal” in all three formats, making him a special talent.

The 21-year-old has been in outstanding form in the T20 World Cup, and kickstarted his campaign by collecting the Man of the Match award in his side’s 10-wicket win over India.

Afridi took figures of 3-31 off four overs as Pakistan beat India for the first time in a World Cup match.

He continued to shine in the five-wicket win over New Zealand with figures of 1-21 off four overs.

In the match against Afghanistan, which Pakistan also won by five wickets, he ended up with figures of 1-22 off four overs.

As for the game against Namibia, which Pakistan won by 45 runs, Afridi went wicketless and conceded 36 runs off his four overs.

“In all three formats his record is phenomenal and that doesn’t come around by being ordinary,” Karthik said on YouTube for Cricbuzz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan have qualified for the semi-finals and their next game will be against Scotland on Sunday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

