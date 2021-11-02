Image courtesy of: Zimbio

India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik said Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi is “one of the best bowlers in the world”.

His comments come after Afridi has been in impressive form in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Afridi claimed figures of 3-31 off four overs in Pakistan’s dominant 10-wicket win over India, which earned him the Man of the Match award.

Pakistan’s win was a historic one as it was the first time they have beaten their arch-rivals in a World Cup match.

He followed that up with figures of 1-21 off four overs in Pakistan’s five-wicket win over New Zealand before finishing with figures of 1-22 off four overs in Pakistan’s five-wicket victory over Afghanistan.

“That shows his skill level and you can understand why he is one of the best bowlers in the world,” Karthik said on YouTube for Cricbuzz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next game will be against Namibia on Tuesday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

