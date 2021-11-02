Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi “is a very attacking bowler”.
This, according to Karthik, is “the beauty” of Afridi as he has constantly has this mindset when bowling.
The 21-year-old has been in tremendous form in the ongoing T20 World Cup as he took figures of 3-31 off four overs in the 10-wicket win over India, which earned him the Man of the Match award.
Pakistan’s win was a historic one as it marked the first time they have beaten their arch-rivals in a World Cup match.
He followed that up with figures of 1-21 off four overs in Pakistan’s five-wicket win over New Zealand before taking figures of 1-22 off four overs as Pakistan beat Afghanistan by five wickets.
“The beauty of him [Shaheen] is that in his mind he is a very attacking bowler,” Karthik said on YouTube for Cricbuzz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan’s next game will be against Namibia on Tuesday.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik
Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
