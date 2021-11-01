Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has slammed the Indian media for the way in which they have criticised the men in blue following their T20 World Cup loss to their arch-rivals.

India suffered their first-ever World Cup loss to Pakistan when they were comprehensively beaten by 10 wickets.

As a result, there was plenty of backlash aimed at the Indian team for their subpar performance.

However, Akhtar was not at all impressed with how Virat Kohli’s side was treated and said the Indian media cannot expect the team to win every game.

“Why does the Indian media portray that their team cannot lose a match? This is cricket. Pakistan comprehensively beat India and the same can happen to Pakistan. That’s the beauty of the game,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

After beating India, Pakistan took down New Zealand and Afghanistan by five wickets.

India, meanwhile, lost to New Zealand by eight wickets on Sunday and are facing a potential early exit from the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan’s next game will be against Namibia on Tuesday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

