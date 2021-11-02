Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has lauded Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi for his determination to constantly “take wickets up front”.

Afridi has been in superb form in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

He took figures of 3-31 off four overs in Pakistan’s 10-wicket win over India, which earned him the Man of the Match award.

Pakistan’s win was a historic one as it marked the first time they have beaten India in a World Cup match.

He followed that up with figures of 1-21 off four overs in Pakistan’s five-wicket win over New Zealand before taking figures of 1-22 off four overs as Pakistan beat Afghanistan by five wickets.

“He plans to take wickets up front and if there is swing he bowls full,” Karthik said on YouTube for Cricbuzz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next game will be against Namibia on Tuesday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

