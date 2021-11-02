Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik admitted that the ball Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled to Rohit Sharma was “unplayable”.

Rohit was trapped lbw for a golden duck as Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup and registered their first-ever win over their arch-rivals in a World Cup match.

Afridi finished with figures of 3-31 off four overs against India and was named Man of the Match.

He took figures of 1-21 off four overs in Pakistan’s five-wicket win over New Zealand before claiming 1-22 off four overs as Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by five wickets.

“The first ball Rohit received was unplayable,” Karthik said on YouTube for Cricbuzz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next game will be against Namibia on Tuesday.

