Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik admitted that Pakistan seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi beat Lokesh Rahul with “sheer pace” in their T20 World Cup clash.
Afridi clean bowled Rahul for three runs en route to taking figures of 3-31 off four overs, which earned him the Man of the Match award as Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets.
Pakistan’s win was a historic one as it marked their first-ever World Cup win over India.
The 21-year-old continued to impress in Pakistan’s five-wicket wins over New Zealand and Afghanistan as he took figures of 1-21 and 1-22 respectively.
“To beat KL Rahul at sheer pace takes a lot of effort,” Karthik said on YouTube for Cricbuzz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan’s next game will be against Namibia on Tuesday.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik
Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
