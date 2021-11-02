Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik admitted that Pakistan seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi beat Lokesh Rahul with “sheer pace” in their T20 World Cup clash.

Afridi clean bowled Rahul for three runs en route to taking figures of 3-31 off four overs, which earned him the Man of the Match award as Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets.

Pakistan’s win was a historic one as it marked their first-ever World Cup win over India.

The 21-year-old continued to impress in Pakistan’s five-wicket wins over New Zealand and Afghanistan as he took figures of 1-21 and 1-22 respectively.

“To beat KL Rahul at sheer pace takes a lot of effort,” Karthik said on YouTube for Cricbuzz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next game will be against Namibia on Tuesday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 42833 ( 77.71 % ) India 5517 ( 10.01 % ) England 1891 ( 3.43 % ) New Zealand 1139 ( 2.07 % ) Australia 509 ( 0.92 % ) West Indies 2045 ( 3.71 % ) South Africa 326 ( 0.59 % ) Afghanistan 524 ( 0.95 % ) Other (Comment Below) 338 ( 0.61 % ) Back

