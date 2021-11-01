Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra has heaped praise on Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, saying “what a stroke player” he is.

Rizwan has been in solid form in the T20 World Cup as he scored an unbeaten 79, which came off 55 balls and included six boundaries and three sixes, in the 10-wicket win over India.

The victory was a historic one as it marked Pakistan’s first-ever World Cup win over their arch-rivals.

He followed that up 33 runs in Pakistan’s five-wicket win over New Zealand.

In the match against Afghanistan, Rizwan only made eight runs, but Pakistan still won by five wickets.

“What a stroke player Rizwan is, he accelerates so that Babar can manage to play [a] run-a-ball,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next game will be against Namibia on Tuesday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

