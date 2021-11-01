Image courtesy of: Zimbio

India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik said Pakistan captain Babar Azam has the ability to score off good balls and chases targets well.

This comes after he excelled in Pakistan’s 10-wicket win over India in the T20 World Cup.

Azam struck an unbeaten 68, which came off 52 balls and included six boundaries and two sixes, as Pakistan won their first-ever World Cup match against their arch-rivals.

The 27-year-old followed that up with nine runs against New Zealand on Tuesday, but the men in green still triumphed by five wickets.

Pakistan made it three out of three wins against Afghanistan on Friday as they won by five wickets.

Azam stole the spotlight again as he scored 51 runs off 47 balls, which included four boundaries.

“Babar Azam knows how to score off good balls, chases down targets well,” Karthik told Cricbuzz.

Pakistan’s next game will be against Namibia on Tuesday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

