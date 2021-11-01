Image courtesy of: Zimbio

India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been “absolutely lethal” in the T20 World Cup.

He added that Afridi is bowling similar to how Australia left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc bowled during the 2015 World Cup.

In that World Cup, Starc finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in eight matches at an average of 10.18.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup, Afridi was named Man of the Match in Pakistan’s 10-wicket win over India as he took figures of 3-31 off four overs.

He followed that up with figures of 1-21 off four overs in the five-wicket victory over New Zealand.

In the match against Afghanistan, the 21-year-old finished with figures of 1-22 off four overs as Pakistan won by five wickets.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi’s bowling is very similar to what Mitchell Starc bowled in the 2015 World Cup. Bowls full and sharp at the start, gets wickets and bowls gun Yorkers at the death. Absolutely lethal,” Karthik said on Twitter.

Pakistan’s next game will be against Namibia on Tuesday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

