The nation is proud of you all, Imran Khan on brilliant Pakistan trio

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said the entire nation is proud of the national team.

He singled out captain Babar Azam, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi for special praise as they have been in superb form.

Azam hammered an unbeaten 68, which came off 52 balls and included six boundaries and two sixes, in the team’s 10-wicket win, which was their first-ever World Cup win over India.

Rizwan, meanwhile, made an unbeaten 79, which came off 55 balls and included six boundaries and three sixes.

As for Afridi, he was named Man of the Match for his figures of 3-31 off four overs.

Azam only mustered nine runs against New Zealand, while Rizwan amassed 33 runs as the men in green triumphed by five wickets.

Afridi, meanwhile, claimed figures of 1-21 off four overs against the Black Caps.

In the match against Afghanistan, Azam scored 51 runs off 47 balls, which included four boundaries, while Rizwan made eight runs.

Afridi finished with figures of 1-22 off four overs as Pakistan won by five wickets.

Congratulations to the Pakistan Team & esp to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant performances of Rizwan & Shaheen Afridi. The nation is proud of you all. pic.twitter.com/ygoOVTu37l — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 24, 2021

“Congratulations to the Pakistan Team & especially to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant performances of Rizwan & Shaheen Afridi. The nation is proud of you all,” Imran, who captained Pakistan to victory in the 1992 World Cup, said on Twitter.

Pakistan’s next game will be against Namibia on Tuesday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

