Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar said captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan didn’t break a sweat when leading the team to victory against India in the T20 World Cup.

Azam hammered an unbeaten 68, which came off 52 balls and included six boundaries and two sixes, in the team’s 10-wicket win, which was their first-ever World Cup win over India.

Rizwan, meanwhile, made an unbeaten 79, which came off 55 balls and included six boundaries and three sixes.

“Credit goes to Rizwan and Babar for showing great composure and getting the job done for Pakistan. Both players played with great maturity and didn’t break a sweat,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by NDTV.

Azam only mustered nine runs against New Zealand, while Rizwan amassed 33 runs as the men in green triumphed by five wickets.

In the match against Afghanistan, Azam scored 51 runs off 47 balls, which included four boundaries, while Rizwan made eight runs as Pakistan won by five wickets.

Pakistan’s next game will be against Namibia on Tuesday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Best player in the world across all formats, Michael Vaughan on Pakistan batsman who makes it look effortless to score runs

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 41070 ( 77.4 % ) India 5459 ( 10.29 % ) England 1715 ( 3.23 % ) New Zealand 1117 ( 2.11 % ) Australia 503 ( 0.95 % ) West Indies 2038 ( 3.84 % ) South Africa 312 ( 0.59 % ) Afghanistan 512 ( 0.96 % ) Other (Comment Below) 334 ( 0.63 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 41070 ( 77.4 % ) India 5459 ( 10.29 % ) England 1715 ( 3.23 % ) New Zealand 1117 ( 2.11 % ) Australia 503 ( 0.95 % ) West Indies 2038 ( 3.84 % ) South Africa 312 ( 0.59 % ) Afghanistan 512 ( 0.96 % ) Other (Comment Below) 334 ( 0.63 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related