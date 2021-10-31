Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Renowned cricket commentator Mike Haysman has labelled Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf as one of the best death bowlers in the world.

Rauf has been in impressive form in the ongoing T20 World Cup as he took figures of 1-25 off four overs in Pakistan’s 10-wicket win over India on Sunday.

The victory marked the first time Pakistan has beaten India in a World Cup match.

Rauf followed that up with career-best figures of 4-22 off four overs in his side’s five-wicket win over New Zealand, where he earned the Man of the Match award.

As for the game against Afghanistan, he finished with figures of 1-37 off four overs.

Pakistan are on a roll. This is a tight unit & that victory will have a sweet taste about it. @HarisRauf14 was sensational tonight & he can take pride in the fact that his determination & searing pace make him one of the very best at the death.. and they are priceless! #payback pic.twitter.com/UqaCyRju6Z — Mike Haysman (@MikeHaysman) October 26, 2021

“Pakistan are on a roll. This is a tight unit & that victory will have a sweet taste about it. Haris Rauf was sensational tonight & he can take pride in the fact that his determination & searing pace makes him one of the very best at the death.. and they are priceless!” Haysman said on Twitter.

Pakistan’s next game will be against Namibia on Tuesday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

