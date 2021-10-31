Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes that Pakistan skipper Babar Azam could very well be the best player in the world across all three formats.

Azam hammered an unbeaten 68, which came off 52 balls and included six boundaries and two sixes, in Pakistan’s 10-wicket win over India in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Pakistan’s victory was a historic one as it was the first time they beat India in a World Cup match.

The 27-year-old only made nine runs against New Zealand on Tuesday, but the men in green still won by five wickets.

Pakistan made it three out of three wins against Afghanistan on Friday as they won by five wickets.

Azam stole the spotlight again as he scored 51 runs off 47 balls, which included four boundaries.

You could argue very well that @babarazam258 is the best player in the world across all formats … #indiaVsPakistan #T20WorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 24, 2021

“You could argue very well that Babar Azam is the best player in the world across all formats,” Vaughan said on Twitter.

Pakistan’s next game will be against Namibia on Tuesday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

