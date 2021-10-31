Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Well-known cricket commentator Mike Haysman said Pakistan big-hitting batsman Haider Ali is a “rare talent”.

Haider is part of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad, but wasn’t picked for their matches against India and New Zealand.

Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets, which was their first-ever World Cup win over their arch-rivals, and took down New Zealand by five wickets.

They made it three wins out of three when they defeated Afghanistan by five wickets, but Haider didn’t feature in that match either.

“He is a rare talent.. 21 years old,” Haysman said on Twitter.

Pakistan’s next game will be against Namibia on Tuesday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

