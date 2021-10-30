He has done well, Abdul Razzaq on Pakistan player leading by example

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq said captain Babar Azam has done well in the T20 World Cup.

This comes after Azam smashed an unbeaten 68, which came off 52 balls and included six boundaries and two sixes, in Pakistan’s 10-wicket win over India in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Pakistan’s victory was a historic one as it was the first time they defeated their arch-rivals in a World Cup game.

The 27-year-old followed up his strong performance with nine runs against New Zealand on Tuesday. Despite making a low score, the men in green still emerged victorious by five wickets.

Pakistan made it three out of three wins against Afghanistan on Friday as they won by five wickets.

Azam stole the spotlight again as he scored 51 runs off 47 balls, which included four boundaries.

“My sincere Congratulations to [the] Pakistan cricket team over a splendid win against India. Everyone left astounded at the level of dedication and hard work put in by the players last night. Incredible support, Babar Azam did well for Pakistan and [the] team. Pakistan zindabad,” Razzaq said on Twitter.

Pakistan’s next game will be against Namibia on Tuesday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

