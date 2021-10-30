Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram praised fellow left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi for his performance against India in the T20 World Cup.

Afridi was named Man of the Match for his figures of 3-31 off four overs as Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets, which marked their first World Cup win over their arch-rivals.

During that match, Afridi dismissed openers Rohit Sharma and Lokesh Rahul before taking out India captain Virat Kohli.

Shaheen you little beauty . #PakVsInd — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) October 24, 2021

“Shaheen you little beauty,” Wasim said on Twitter.

Afridi followed up his performance against India with figures of 1-21 off four overs in his side’s five-wicket win over New Zealand.

In the men in green’s most recent match against Afghanistan, he finished with figures of 1-22 off four overs as Pakistan triumphed by five wickets to make it three wins out of three games.

Pakistan’s next match will be against Namibia on Tuesday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

