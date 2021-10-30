Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Australia spinner Shane Warne said Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s reputation as one of the best batsmen in the world in all formats is getting stronger.

This comes after Azam scored an unbeaten 68, which came off 52 balls and included six boundaries and two sixes, in Pakistan’s 10-wicket win over India in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Pakistan’s victory was a historic one as it was the first time they defeated India in a World Cup game.

The 27-year-old followed up his stellar performance with nine runs against New Zealand on Tuesday. Despite failing to score many runs, the men in green still won by five wickets.

Warne noted that Pakistan are now favourites to win the tournament, especially after their “emphatic win” over their arch-rivals.

What a statement Pakistan just made in the #ICCT20WorldCup2021 Now favourites in my opinion after that emphatic win over India. Just a super all round & impressive performance. Babar Azam continues to enhance his reputation as one of the best batters in the world in all forms !! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 24, 2021

“What a statement Pakistan just made in the ICC T20 World Cup. Now favourites in my opinion after that emphatic win over India. Just a super all round & impressive performance. Babar Azam continues to enhance his reputation as one of the best batters in the world in all forms!” he said on Twitter.

Pakistan made it three out of three wins against Afghanistan on Friday as they won by five wickets.

Azam led from the front with the bat as he scored 51 runs off 47 balls, which included four boundaries.

Pakistan’s next game will be against Namibia on Tuesday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Catching up with Virat Kohli, Wasim Akram on Pakistan player playing extraordinary cricket

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 40638 ( 77.3 % ) India 5446 ( 10.36 % ) England 1689 ( 3.21 % ) New Zealand 1115 ( 2.12 % ) Australia 498 ( 0.95 % ) West Indies 2036 ( 3.87 % ) South Africa 311 ( 0.59 % ) Afghanistan 509 ( 0.97 % ) Other (Comment Below) 332 ( 0.63 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 40638 ( 77.3 % ) India 5446 ( 10.36 % ) England 1689 ( 3.21 % ) New Zealand 1115 ( 2.12 % ) Australia 498 ( 0.95 % ) West Indies 2036 ( 3.87 % ) South Africa 311 ( 0.59 % ) Afghanistan 509 ( 0.97 % ) Other (Comment Below) 332 ( 0.63 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related