Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg said legendary fast bowler Brett Lee was scarier to face than Pakistan speed demon Shoaib Akhtar.

Hogg’s comments come after he was asked whether he was more afraid to bat against Lee or Akhtar.

Since he never faced Akhtar, he chose Lee as the most frightening out the fast bowling duo, who have both bowled at speeds over 160 kph.

Faced Binga in the nets didn't face Akhtar in the nets. Scarier in the nets so Binga. 😂😂 https://t.co/pVwL4EXrHm — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) October 26, 2021

“Faced Binga in the nets didn’t face Akhtar in the nets. Scarier in the nets so Binga,” he said on Twitter.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 46-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

Lee played 76 Tests and snapped up 310 wickets at an average of 30.81.

He also represented Australia in 221 ODIs and took 380 wickets at an average of 23.36.

Lee also featured in 25 T20 Internationals and claimed 28 wickets at an average of 25.50.

