A magical player, Yasir on Pakistan batsman with incredible focus

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan batsman Yasir Hameed said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is a magical player.
Hameed’s comments come after Rizwan has been in excellent form in the T20 World Cup.
The 29-year-old scored an unbeaten 79, which came off 55 balls and included six boundaries and three sixes, in Pakistan’s 10-wicket win over India.
The victory marked the men in green’s first-ever World Cup win over their rivals.
He followed that up with 33 runs in the five-wicket win over New Zealand and eight runs in the five-wicket victory over Afghanistan.
Magical , focused , game awareness classic ❤ MashaaAllah https://t.co/ns9TH8U80s
— Yasir Hameed (@Yasir_HameedQ) October 25, 2021
“Magical, focused game awareness, classic. MashaaAllah,” Yasir said on Twitter.
Pakistan’s next game will be against Namibia on Tuesday.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik
Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
ALSO CHECK OUT: Scarier than Pakistan speed demon Shoaib Akhtar, Brad Hogg on another 160 kph pace terror