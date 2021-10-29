Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan great Wasim Akram said captain Babar Azam is catching up with India skipper Virat Kohli.

Azam and Kohli have been compared repeatedly over the years, but with Kohli still widely being seen as the better player overall, Wasim noted that Azam is closing the gap.

“Babar is definitely heading towards the position where Virat Kohli is now,” Wasim told Salaam Cricket as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam struck an unbeaten 68, which came off 52 balls and included six boundaries and two sixes, in Pakistan’s incredible 10-wicket win over India in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Pakistan’s victory was a historic one as it was the first time they defeated their arch-rivals in a World Cup game.

Azam only made nine runs against New Zealand on Tuesday, but the men in green still triumphed by five wickets.

Pakistan will be looking to make it three wins out of three when they take on Afghanistan on Friday.

Kohli scored a brilliant 57, which came off 49 balls and included five boundaries and a six, in his side’s loss to Pakistan.

He will be looking to keep the runs flowing and help his side bounce back when they face New Zealand on Sunday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

