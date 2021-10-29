Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan icon Wasim Akram said it is unfair to compare captain Babar Azam with India skipper Virat Kohli.

The two players have constantly been compared since they captain their respective teams and lead by example with the bat.

However, the Sultan of Swing noted that comparing Azam with Kohli is unfair as Kohli has been playing international cricket a lot longer than Azam has.

“It’s unfair to compare those two now,” Wasim told Salaam Cricket as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam scored an unbeaten 68, which came off 52 balls and included six boundaries and two sixes, in Pakistan’s 10-wicket win over India in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Pakistan’s victory was a historic one as it marked the first time they have beaten India in a World Cup.

He followed it up with nine runs against New Zealand on Tuesday, which the men in green won by five wickets.

Pakistan will be looking to make it three wins out of three when they take on Afghanistan on Friday.

Kohli made a hard-fought 57, which came off 49 balls and included five boundaries and a six, in his side’s loss to Pakistan.

While he will be looking to maintain his form, Kohli will also be hoping India bounce back when they take on New Zealand on Sunday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: He’s a quick learner, Wasim Akram on Pakistan player getting better all the time

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 40342 ( 77.26 % ) India 5421 ( 10.38 % ) England 1672 ( 3.2 % ) New Zealand 1115 ( 2.14 % ) Australia 490 ( 0.94 % ) West Indies 2036 ( 3.9 % ) South Africa 304 ( 0.58 % ) Afghanistan 505 ( 0.97 % ) Other (Comment Below) 332 ( 0.64 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 40342 ( 77.26 % ) India 5421 ( 10.38 % ) England 1672 ( 3.2 % ) New Zealand 1115 ( 2.14 % ) Australia 490 ( 0.94 % ) West Indies 2036 ( 3.9 % ) South Africa 304 ( 0.58 % ) Afghanistan 505 ( 0.97 % ) Other (Comment Below) 332 ( 0.64 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related