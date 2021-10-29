Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram said captain Babar Azam is a “quick learner”.

His comments come after Azam scored an unbeaten 68, which came off 52 balls and included six boundaries and two sixes, in Pakistan’s 10-wicket win over India in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Pakistan’s victory was a historic one as it marked the first time they have beaten India in a World Cup.

The 27-year-old followed it up with nine runs against New Zealand on Tuesday, which the men in green won by five wickets.

“He is a quick learner,” Wasim told Salaam Cricket as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will be looking to make it three wins out of three when they take on Afghanistan on Friday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

