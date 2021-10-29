Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Iconic Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram said captain Babar Azam is a consistent performer is all three formats of the game.

Azam is currently captaining Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, where the men in green have a perfect record thus far.

Azam struck an unbeaten 68, which came off 52 balls and included six boundaries and two sixes, as Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets on Sunday.

The win was a historic one as it marked Pakistan’s first World Cup win over their arch-rivals.

The 27-year-old only made nine runs against New Zealand on Tuesday, but his side still won by five wickets.

“Very consistent in all formats,” Wasim told Salaam Cricket as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will be looking to make it three wins out of three when they take on Afghanistan on Friday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Coming Soon

