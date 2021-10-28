He is Virat Kohli, Pakistan legend Wasim Akram on batting guru

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram said “Virat Kohli is Virat Kohli” when talking about the India captain.

Wasim noted that no one can be compared to Kohli, even though Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been on numerous occasions.

However, the Sultan of Swing pointed out that this comparison is unfair as Kohli has been playing international cricket a lot longer than Azam has.

“Virat Kohli is Virat Kohli,” he told Salaam Cricket as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday, Kohli made a hard-fought 57, which came off 49 balls and included five boundaries and a six.

His efforts went in vain as Pakistan demolished the men in blue by 10 wickets and registered their first-ever World Cup win over their arch-rivals.

Azam played an instrumental role in leading Pakistan to victory as he struck an unbeaten 68, which came off 52 balls and included six boundaries and two sixes.

He made nine runs in Pakistan’s clash with New Zealand on Tuesday, but the men in green still won by five wickets.

Pakistan will be looking to make it three wins out of three when they take on Afghanistan on Friday.

Kohli, meanwhile, will be looking to maintain his form and help India bounce back when they take on New Zealand on Sunday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 39479 ( 77.11 % ) India 5349 ( 10.45 % ) England 1641 ( 3.21 % ) New Zealand 1111 ( 2.17 % ) Australia 471 ( 0.92 % ) West Indies 2034 ( 3.97 % ) South Africa 291 ( 0.57 % ) Afghanistan 495 ( 0.97 % ) Other (Comment Below) 325 ( 0.63 % ) Back

