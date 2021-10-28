Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Iconic Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Wasim Akram said India captain Virat Kohli has “dominated world cricket”.

Kohli is widely regarded as the best batsman in the sport across all three formats.

“He has dominated world cricket,” Wasim told Salaam Cricket as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday, Kohli put on a show by scoring 57, which came off 49 balls and included five boundaries and a six.

Despite this, Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets to claim their first-ever World Cup win over their arch-rivals.

Kohli will be looking to put up another strong performance with the bat and help India bounce back when they take on New Zealand on Sunday.

Pakistan, meanwhile, defeated New Zealand by five wickets on Tuesday.

They will be looking to make it three wins out of three when they take on Afghanistan on Friday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

