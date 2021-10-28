Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis said big-hitter Khushdil Shah was dropped in order for top order batsman Fakhar Zaman to be added to the T20 World Cup squad.

Zaman was initially part of the reserve players, but was added to the main team when the selectors decided to change up the side. Khushdil, meanwhile, took Zaman’s place among the reserve players.

“Then what we did is that we dropped a player from the main squad, which was Khushdil Shah,” Waqar told A Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Zaman didn’t bat in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup win over India, which the men in green won by 10 wickets on Sunday. Pakistan’s victory marked their first-ever World Cup win over their arch-rivals.

He made 11 runs in the team’s five-wicket win over New Zealand on Tuesday.

Pakistan will be looking to make it three wins out of three when they take on Afghanistan on Friday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Cut bowling options to pick him, Waqar Younis on Pakistan player who didn’t stand out in the National T20 Cup

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 39479 ( 77.11 % ) India 5349 ( 10.45 % ) England 1641 ( 3.21 % ) New Zealand 1111 ( 2.17 % ) Australia 471 ( 0.92 % ) West Indies 2034 ( 3.97 % ) South Africa 291 ( 0.57 % ) Afghanistan 495 ( 0.97 % ) Other (Comment Below) 325 ( 0.63 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 39479 ( 77.11 % ) India 5349 ( 10.45 % ) England 1641 ( 3.21 % ) New Zealand 1111 ( 2.17 % ) Australia 471 ( 0.92 % ) West Indies 2034 ( 3.97 % ) South Africa 291 ( 0.57 % ) Afghanistan 495 ( 0.97 % ) Other (Comment Below) 325 ( 0.63 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related