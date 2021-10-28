Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan pace icon Wasim Akram has praised India captain Virat Kohli for scoring plenty of runs over the past few years.

His comments come after Kohli scored 57, which came off 49 balls and included five boundaries and a six, in India’s 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Pakistan’s victory marked their first-ever World Cup win over India.

“Scored all those runs over these years,” Wasim told Salaam Cricket as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Kohli will be aiming for another big score and hoping India rebound from their loss to the men in green when they take on New Zealand on Sunday.

Pakistan, meanwhile, took down New Zealand by five wickets on Tuesday.

They will be looking to make it three wins out of three when they take on Afghanistan on Friday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: He has dominated world cricket, Pakistan great Wasim Akram on destructive player who is one of the best

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 39479 ( 77.11 % ) India 5349 ( 10.45 % ) England 1641 ( 3.21 % ) New Zealand 1111 ( 2.17 % ) Australia 471 ( 0.92 % ) West Indies 2034 ( 3.97 % ) South Africa 291 ( 0.57 % ) Afghanistan 495 ( 0.97 % ) Other (Comment Below) 325 ( 0.63 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 39479 ( 77.11 % ) India 5349 ( 10.45 % ) England 1641 ( 3.21 % ) New Zealand 1111 ( 2.17 % ) Australia 471 ( 0.92 % ) West Indies 2034 ( 3.97 % ) South Africa 291 ( 0.57 % ) Afghanistan 495 ( 0.97 % ) Other (Comment Below) 325 ( 0.63 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related